TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Announces Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $585.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

