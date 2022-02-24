Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will announce $18.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.65 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $67.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.07 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,031 shares of company stock valued at $777,204. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

