Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $4.58 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.49 or 0.06757493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.40 or 0.99770246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048238 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

