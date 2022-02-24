Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $417.00

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 417 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.96), with a volume of 694662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484 ($6.58).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 525.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 636.66. The stock has a market cap of £794.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

