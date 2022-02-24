Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $417.00

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 417 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.96), with a volume of 694662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484 ($6.58).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 525.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 636.66. The stock has a market cap of £794.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.
Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)
Read More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.