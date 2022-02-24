Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.79. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

