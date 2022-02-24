Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.79. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands.
TRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.
Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
