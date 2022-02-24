Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) versus Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Head to Head Comparison

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Trevena shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Trevena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trevena and Galapagos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 1 1 0 2.50 Galapagos 0 5 4 0 2.44

Trevena currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,162.89%. Galapagos has a consensus target price of $64.45, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Trevena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trevena is more favorable than Galapagos.

Volatility and Risk

Trevena has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevena and Galapagos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $3.07 million 25.46 -$29.37 million ($0.31) -1.53 Galapagos $605.66 million 7.10 -$348.90 million N/A N/A

Trevena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galapagos.

Profitability

This table compares Trevena and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena -7,771.74% -53.47% -44.00% Galapagos -36.28% -7.81% -3.77%

Summary

Galapagos beats Trevena on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A. Rockman, Jonathan Violin, and Erin Whalen on November 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

