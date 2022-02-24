Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.38

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.38 and last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 3870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

Get Trex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.