Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.50

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 1072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

