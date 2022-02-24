Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 90.48 ($1.23). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.22), with a volume of 45,187 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £189.39 million and a P/E ratio of 27.27.

Tribal Group Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

