Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 90.48 ($1.23). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.22), with a volume of 45,187 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £189.39 million and a P/E ratio of 27.27.
Tribal Group Company Profile (LON:TRB)
