Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 69,000 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 220,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,018,623. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

