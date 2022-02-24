Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.10. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.79 and its 200 day moving average is $191.54. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.