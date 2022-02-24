Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,910. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $46.27. 5,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -128.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

