Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,669,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.65.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.48 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

