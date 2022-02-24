Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

Shares of POOL traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.72. 738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.90 and its 200-day moving average is $499.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $313.92 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

