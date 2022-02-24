Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,481,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $17.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $495.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,261. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

