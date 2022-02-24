Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ball by 48.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after buying an additional 152,212 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Ball by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,337. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

