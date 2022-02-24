Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several research firms recently commented on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,735. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

