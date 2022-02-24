Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of TOLWF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,735. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

