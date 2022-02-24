Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.93.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.20. 1,426,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.01. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.78. The stock has a market cap of C$796.19 million and a PE ratio of -38.21.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

