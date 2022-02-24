Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.49. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 901,425 shares traded.

TCW has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.00 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

