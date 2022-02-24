Tricon Residential (TCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

TCN stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.