Tricon Residential (TCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$19.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$20.03.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.