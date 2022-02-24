Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE TMQ traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.16. 82,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,008. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$168.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

