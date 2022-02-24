Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

TMQ opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

