Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.
TMQ opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.51.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
