Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMQ. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,762. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.51.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
