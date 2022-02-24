Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
TMQ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 16,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,762. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.06.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
