Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 16,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,762. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.