Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 16,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

