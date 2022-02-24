Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Downgraded to Hold at National Bankshares

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMQ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.21.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,008. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$168.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.26.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.