Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trilogy Metals traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 137591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMQ. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

