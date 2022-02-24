Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMQ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

Shares of TMQ stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.16. 82,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,008. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$168.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

