Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.63.

TSE TMQ traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.15. 141,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,627. The stock has a market cap of C$167.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.26. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

