Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.63.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 141,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,627. The stock has a market cap of C$167.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.92. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.