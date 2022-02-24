Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,974 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.