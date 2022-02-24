Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TEEC traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.50 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,414. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.28. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.50 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.54).
About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.