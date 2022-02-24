Trollcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $208,877.44 and approximately $27.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.58 or 0.99938843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00310936 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

