Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits Market Capitalization of $229,503.12

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $229,503.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.78 or 0.99913068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022880 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002103 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00307920 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.