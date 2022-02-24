TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 2,303 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.25.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.