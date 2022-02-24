Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

