Truist Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,254,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $9,130,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Range Resources by 1,345.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 326,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 303,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.