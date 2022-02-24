Truist Financial Comments on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $35.63 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.