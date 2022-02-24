Truist Financial Comments on Ring Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

