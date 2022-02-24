Truist Financial Weighs in on Riskified Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Riskified in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

RSKD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. Riskified has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

