Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Purchases $19,542.50 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CFO Andrew D. Wolff acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.17 per share, for a total transaction of $19,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.61. 778,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trupanion by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

