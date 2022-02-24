Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $79.14. 15,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 469,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

