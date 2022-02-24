Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,654,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trustmark by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,144,000 after buying an additional 277,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trustmark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

