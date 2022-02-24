TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Achieves $56.21 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $56.21 million and $1.87 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

