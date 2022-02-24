Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.57. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 87,402 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

