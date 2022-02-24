TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.30

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.30 and last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,291 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

