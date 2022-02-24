Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.61

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.61 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $725.67 million, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tucows by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tucows by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tucows by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

