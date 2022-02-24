Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TUFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

